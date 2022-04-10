Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $18.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
BIRD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 961,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $32.44.
In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
