Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
Several other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
