Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.