Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

APYRF stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

