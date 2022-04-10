Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $527.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.