Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 215,016 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TMX shares. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

