Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

