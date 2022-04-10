Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 482,949 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Umpqua by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.89 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

