Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of COKE opened at $488.14 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.01 and a 1 year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.41 and a 200-day moving average of $511.22.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

