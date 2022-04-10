Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.