Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $22.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 146.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.