Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

ATUSF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

