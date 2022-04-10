Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ambarella by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

