Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.56). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 61,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,182. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

