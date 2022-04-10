Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE:DCT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. 656,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,294. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

