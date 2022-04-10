Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.