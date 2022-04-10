Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.71. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.