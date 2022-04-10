Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

