Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will post $8.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 million and the highest is $8.91 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $32.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $35.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

PFIE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

NASDAQ PFIE remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 98,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

