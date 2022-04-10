Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $14.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $14.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.33. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $6.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $63.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.46 to $69.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $80.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $124,252. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $13,738,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,426.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,237.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,232.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

