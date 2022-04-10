Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. 1,935,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,645. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

