Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.29). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 2,434,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The company has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.