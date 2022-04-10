Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRXT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 228,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,940. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

