Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

