Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

