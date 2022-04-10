Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:FC traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 91,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $605.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

