Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

INSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 152,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

