Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

NTAP traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

