Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the highest is $912.69 million. OneMain posted sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $278,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OneMain by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.