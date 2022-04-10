Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report $73.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $430.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $484.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.18. 1,068,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

