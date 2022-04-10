Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $192.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $193.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,079 shares of company stock worth $978,496. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 655,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

