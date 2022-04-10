Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.51 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.