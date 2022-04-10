Analysts Offer Predictions for Canon Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.