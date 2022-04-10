Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $39.80

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.