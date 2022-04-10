Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at 22.78

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.78.

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVDX stock opened at 7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.22. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

