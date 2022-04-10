Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $98.08

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

