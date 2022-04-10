Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $19.89

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Embraer by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at $732,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at $9,021,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Embraer has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

