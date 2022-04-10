Analysts Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) PT at $14.80

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 8,059.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.