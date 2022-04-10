Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) PT at GBX 107.50

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MARS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.35. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £504.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

