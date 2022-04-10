Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $18.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $221.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 308,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

