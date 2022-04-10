Analysts Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $43.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 712,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

