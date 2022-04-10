Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

