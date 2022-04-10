Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price at $122.65

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.