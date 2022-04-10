Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $23.50

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.