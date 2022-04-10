Analysts Set TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 145,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

