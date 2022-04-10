Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Trading Down 4.4%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Angang Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANGGF)

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

