AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.66 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $916.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

