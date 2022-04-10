APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

