Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 637,196 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

