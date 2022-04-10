Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

