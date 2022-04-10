Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is National Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,203 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $154,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

