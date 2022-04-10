Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

